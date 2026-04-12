‘New Iqbal Hall to promote philosophy of Allama Iqbal’

LAHORE: Punjab Auqaf Secretary/Chief Administrator Dr Ehsan Bhutta says the establishment of Iqbal Hall represents a visionary and intellectually transformative initiative aimed at institutionalising the profound philosophy of Allama Iqbal for contemporary and future generations.

He was speaking at the first conference on “Teachings of Allama Iqbal” at the newly established Iqbal Hall within the Badshahi Mosque Complex on Saturday.

He added that the project was not just a conventional archival or conference facility. It was conceived as a dynamic intellectual and spiritual centre dedicated to advancing Iqbal’s revolutionary idea of the “Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam”. He said rare manuscripts of the Holy Quran, centuries-old Islamic calligraphy, and other invaluable sacred artifacts had been conserved with great reverence for their spiritual, historical, and educational significance.

Dr Bhutta said the Iqbal Hall would focus on promotion and deeper understanding of the doctrine of Khudi (Selfhood) – the principle of self-realisation, moral strength, and inner empowerment that enabled individuals to transcend limitations through purposeful action and spiritual discipline. He emphasized that Iqbal’s philosophy placed strong emphasis on action, urging individuals and nations to actively shape their destiny rather than remain passive observers.

The Auqaf chief administrative said the centre would prominently highlight Iqbal’s concept of the Mard-e-Momin and Shaheen to inspire youth to adopt ambition, resilience, independence, and continuous striving for excellence in all fields of life.

Speakers Brig (retired) Prof Dr Waheeduz Zaman Tariq, Khateeb Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad highlighted the teachings of Iqbal. Thirty students of Jamia Hajveria attended the conference and visited relics gallery as well as the mosque.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026