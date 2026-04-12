Four PHPP officials dismissed for graft

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four officials of the Punjab Highway Patrol Police (PHPP) have been dismissed from service over taking bribes.

Faisalabad Senior Superintendent of Police Anjum Kamal Mirza took notice of a viral video in which staff of PHPP Chimranwali post of Jhang were seen collecting bribes from motorists.

After an inquiry, he found four staffers guilty and had dismissed them from service. They included sub-inspector Shahid Iqbal, constable Nasir Hayat and two lady constables Ishrat Fatima and Khalida Perveen.

UAF: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has entered into an agreement with the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) and A~Z Agri Corp Private Limited (AZC) to transform over 1,000 kanals of land into a high-tech hub for modern agriculture in Hafizabad.

A UAF press release on Saturday said that the collaboration aims to develop integrated teaching, commercial, and seed multiplication farms at UAF’s Hafizabad locations, including Pindi Bowra, Ram Tarar, and Gujrwali.

It said the initiative was designed as a scalable model to modernise agriculture through the adoption of climate-smart practices and precision technology to develop high-performance teaching and demonstration farms.

Furthermore, it envisions enhancing productivity of wheat and paddy through modern techniques, introducing other viable crops as part of crop rotation in the region, establishing seed development and multiplication systems, creating a structured field-based training ecosystem for students and local young farmers and promoting adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices.

The MoU was signed by UAF VC Dr Zulfiqar Ali, NRSP CEO Rashid Bajwa and AZC MD Ahsan Bajwa, while UAF Farms Director Dr Muhammad Aslam and External Linkage Director Dr Muhammad Tehsin Azhar were also present.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026