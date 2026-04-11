Melania says she has no links to Epstein

WASHINGTON: First lady Melania Trump denied on Thursday that she had any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and said she was not one of his victims, thrusting the Epstein matter back into the spotlight after her husband had sought to put it behind him.

She denied online speculation that the disgraced financier and sex offender had introduced her to Donald Trump, saying she had met her husband at a New York City party in 1998, two years before crossing paths with Epstein at another event she attended with Trump.

She also urged Congress to hold public hearings for Epstein victims to tell their stories under oath, raising the prospect of further public attention on an issue the president wants to go away.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeff­rey Epstein need to end today,” Melania Trump said, reading a statement and declining to take questions from reporters.

“I am not Epstein’s victim,” she said, responding to what she said were smears against her.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026