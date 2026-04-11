E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Jackson fans swarm Berlin for biopic premiere

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lawyer John Branca (centre) and guests pose for photogaphers as they arrive for the world premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic Michael in Berlin.—AFP
lawyer John Branca (centre) and guests pose for photogaphers as they arrive for the world premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic Michael in Berlin.—AFP


BERLIN: Thousands of Michael Jackson fans descended on Berlin on Friday for the premiere of a biopic about the “King of Pop”, undeterred by child sex abuse allegations that continue to haunt the star.

Michael, in which the singer is portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, is expected to be one of the highest-grossing films of its kind in history.

In the queue for the screening, Andy Escobar, a 31-year-old aircraft mechanic from the United States, said his nickname at school was MJ “because everybody knew that I was a Michael Jackson fan”.

Asked about the child abuse allegations, Escobar said simply: “We know that’s not true.”

Megane Kittler, a 31-year-old educator from France who lives in Berlin, added: “He was found not guilty.”

Only 4,000 fans were actually be able to watch the film on Friday, two weeks before its official release, after being allocated seats via prize draws.

For the rest, there will be Michael Jackson-themed activities throughout the weekend, including panel discussions with the film crew, an exhibition dedicated to the singer and themed parties.

Jackson, who died aged 50 in 2009 from an overdose of propofol, faced multiple allegations of child sex abuse during his lifetime.

Despite his 2005 acquittal in a criminal trial for child molestation, the star never managed to restore his image while alive.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

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