Govt allocates sufficient funds for Pro League: PHF chief

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated sufficient funds for the natio­nal team’s participation in the forthcoming FIH Pro League tours to Belgium and the United Kingdom, Pakistan Hoc­key Feder­ation’s inte­rim president Mohiyuddin Ahm­ed Wani said on Friday without specifying the amount.

“The government has allocated sufficient funds for Pakistan’s Pro League participation in the Pro League,” Wani said while talking to Dawn.

“We’re poised to make the most of this opportunity and bring pride to the nation,” he said.

“We’re grateful to the government for this unwavering support, which demonstrates its commitment to promote hockey in and outside Pakistan. This backing will enable our [national team] players to showcase their skills on international platform, fostering growth and development of the sport.”

Wani further said that the PHF appreciates the government’s trust, and added that these resources will be utilised efficiently to elevate Pakistan hockey.

Pakistan, who are currently at the bottom of the nine-team Pro League with eight losses in as many mat­ches held so far, will play two matches each against Belgium, Spain, England and traditional rivals India during the month of June.

The Green-shirts will compete against Belgium and Spain in Wavre, Belgium while the games against India and England will be staged in London.

Pakistan, the former four-time World Cup winners, who have not won any major international title for many years will surely need to lift their game considerably if they are to challenge their opponents in the Pro League. The other teams in the league include Austr­alia, Germ­any, Netherlands and Argentina.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026