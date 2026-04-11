Holy sites

THE reopening of occupied Jerusalem’s holiest sites after 41 days of closure offered a rare moment of relief amid the regional turmoil. For the first time since the conflict erupted between Iran and Israel, worshippers returned to the courtyards of the Al Aqsa Mosque, the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which had been arbitrarily shut by Israeli authorities. Reports described scenes of quiet prayer, and a shared desire for peace. That the holiest places of the three Abrahamic faiths had been sealed off for more than a month is a sobering reminder of how vulnerable even sacred spaces become in times of war. Sites meant to symbolise devotion and coexistence fell silent, their gates locked by human decisions that have been shaped by fear and hostility. When faith itself is confined behind barriers, it reveals a difficult truth: no place, however hallowed, is immune to conflict. Yet as the doors opened, Muslims gathered for fajr prayers at Al Aqsa, Christians lit candles in the Holy Sepulchre, and Jews pressed their palms to the Western Wall. In that moment, even amid uncertainty, people came to pray and hope.

However, the reopening is not an unqualified victory for freedom of worship. The reported tensions at Al Aqsa, where police dispersed Muslim worshippers to accommodate Jewish visitors, are a stark reminder that access remains contested. Indeed, there have been alarming reports that Jewish extremists are seeking to harm the mosque. The international community must act against any move to change the status of Al Aqsa. Meanwhile, reopening of these revered spaces should be more than an administrative milestone. It should be seen as an opportunity for showing tolerance. Peace, however fragile, remains possible when restraint outweighs resentment. The challenge now is to preserve this as more than a temporary pause. The city has unlocked its doors for worshippers but whether they remain so depends on what those in power do next.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026