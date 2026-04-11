E-Paper | July 17, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Private jails

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LAHORE: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today [April 10] issued a specific order that former Sardars in Baluchistan and other provinces should wind up their private jails and release the prisoners within the next 48 hours, failing which the Armed Forces or Civil Armed Forces would be ordered to demolish the jails. In case there were some murderers or notorious criminals, they could be handed over to the administration, he added. [Mr Bhutto] was addressing a crowded Press conference at Governors’ House this afternoon. He said there might be two or three jails in the Dera Ghazi Khan district of the Punjab and one or two in Sind.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from London,] Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Minorities and Overseas Pakistanis, Maulana Kausar Niazi said here yesterday [April 9] that the concept of Islamic socioeconomic justice connotes a gradual change in the social structure aiming at the happiness of Islamic society on the basis of equality, fraternity and justice through evolutionary process. [He] was reading his paper on “Economic Concepts in Islam” at the Colloquium on Islam organised by the World of Islam Festival here.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

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