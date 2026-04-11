E-Paper | July 17, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Citizenship defined

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
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KARACHI: The Pakistan Citizenship Bill, replacing the “anomalous” British Nationality Acts, was unanimously passed by Parliament amidst loud cheers on Tuesday [April 10] afternoon. Besides citizenship by birth and descent the Bill also provides for “citizenship by migration” for refugees from Bharat. [Dual] nationality will not be permitted.

According to provisions of the Bill Pakistan nationals will also have “the status of Commonwealth citizens”. Nationals of a Commonwealth country can be granted Pakistan citizenships provided reciprocal facilities to Pakistanis were offered to by the country concerned.

Earlier, Parliament endorsed the new Pakistan-UK Trade Agreement by giving its assent to the Tariff (Amendment) Bill, revising import duty on British goods. Commerce Minister Fazlur Rahman in a 30-minute speech gave … a masterly analysis of the new Agreement for “mutual preferences in trade on no loss basis”. He appealed to members not to mix up sentiments with economic issues. “Judge it dispassionately purely from the economic viewpoint. You will find it fully balanced,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

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