Students’ wellbeing

MAINTAINING academic records, house-hold responsibilities and peer pressure are aspects that certainly cause severe anxiety, fear and stress among students, especially those who belong to the medical and dental field.

It is often hard for them to adjust to their continuously changing surroundings, which may further worsen their mental health. Overall, more focus is given to a student’s physical wellbeing, while psychological, emotional and mental needs of the young generation are often ignored.

The establishment of a ‘Student Well-being Society’ on every campus is a crucial requirement, for not only allowing students to relax, unwind and relieve stress, but to rather grow intellectually and reach the fullest of their potential, enhancing growth of their respective fields. Such a society, designed specifically for young students, must firstly consist of a ‘daily stress relieving activity’, where either in between lectures, or during breaks, students should get together and journal their thoughts peacefully, to help relax and unwind their complex thoughts.

Besides, a wellbeing office can be set up where students in need of emotional assistance can book appointments with an experienced counsellor who may clearly identify the factors that result in an emotional toll on the students’ brain, and assist them in reshaping their surroundings in a comfortable manner.

Last, monthly polls and surveys regarding students’ likes and dislikes can also be uploaded to the main student portal where they can easily express their opinions to the faculty and management.

Prof (Dr) Zainab Rizvi

Lahore

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026