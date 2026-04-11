Optics in education

THE claim that the government spends 1.5 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) on education, and the demand that this must be raised to 5pc to meet inter-national standards, feel hollow on the ground. Even the existing allocation is not honestly utilised. As a government school teacher, I witness daily how resources meant for students are quietly diverted or suppressed.

Many schools operate with only a hand-ful of janitorial and support staff despite sanctioned funds for the purpose. Also, teaching posts remain vacant for several years, but the relevant authorities neither advertise these vacancies nor recruit replacements, just allowing salaries to lapse back into departmental pockets.

Ironically, English-language teachers are often required to teach Islamiat, Pakistan Studies and even Computer Science to compensate for staffing gaps.

Basic infrastructure tells the same story. Broken chairs, overcrowded classrooms, and a lack of learning materials show that student welfare is the lowest priority. Students are often forced to clean their classrooms themselves, handling dirt with bare hands and sitting in soiled uniforms. They are also assigned duties to make up for the shortage of staff.

Students are the least considered stakeholders in this system. They are frequently overburdened with co-curricular activities aimed at winning medals and prizes, often at the expense of their core curriculum and studies. These awards frequently serve the school management more than the students as administrations use them to showcase ‘achievements’ and justify additional funds from the treasury.

Increasing the budget in itself will not produce meaningful change. What is surely needed is transparency, merit-based recruitment and community oversight.

Rakhshanda Abbas

Gilgit

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026