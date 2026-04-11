POLYTHENE BAGS: Despite the ban on polythene bags, nothing has changed on the ground. According to various environmental estimates, Pakistan uses around 55-60 billion plastic bags annually, with major urban cities, like Karachi, consuming millions of bags daily. A significant portion of this waste ends up in drains and the sea, worsening urban flooding and marine pollution. In the initial months of ban in June 2025, some supermarkets switched to eco-friendly bags, but charged high prices, placing an added burden on the public. Now, many have quietly returned to plastic bags. The authorities must enforce the ban effectively with proper checks and balance.

Kashif Shayari

Karachi

ATTENDANCE SYSTEM: The Sindh School Education and Literacy Depart-ment (SELD) deserves commendation for its recent initiative to introduce the Facial Recognition Attendance and Monitoring Evaluation System (Frames) in public schools. A persistent challenge undermining the credibility of school management is the practice of proxy attendance. Earlier efforts to introduce biometric attendance systems, though well-intentioned, did not succeed due to persistent loopholes. The new system, which relies on facial recognition technology, offers a more robust alter-native by significantly reducing the possibility of impersonation or collusion. If implemented with due diligence, Frames has the potential to strengthen transparency, eliminate fraudulent attendance and reinforce accountability across the provincial education system.

Ali Hussain

Karachi

DAMAGED ROAD: The link road from 4-K Chowrangi, North Karachi, to Hub River Road is completely damaged due to leaking water pipelines and heavy traffic, and needs immediate repairs. This road links up with the Northern Bypass, and thousands of students use it to reach their universities every day. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and address it immediately.

Khawaja Tajammul Hussain

Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026