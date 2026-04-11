Muneeba, Gull fifties power Invincibles into final

LAHORE: A huge unbeaten 151-run opening partnership between Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza powered Invincibles to a resounding 10-wicket win over Conquerors in the 20th fixture of the National Women’s T20 Tournament on Friday.

Following the group stage, Invincibles and Stars finished first and second on the points table, respectively, and will feature in the final on Sunday at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground.

In the second match, Strikers defeated Challengers by eight wickets courtesy a three-wicket haul by Nashra Sandhu.

At Bagh-e-Jinnah, Conquerors, who needed a win to qualify for the final, posted 150-7 after opting to bat first.

Yusra Amir top-scored with an unbeaten 64, striking six fours and a six, while Samiya Afsar contributed 32, hitting five fours. For Invincibles, Mahnoor Zaib took three wickets and Noreen Yaqoob two.

Invincibles achieved the target without losing a wicket in 15.1 overs.

Gull scored an unbeaten 76, including 14 fours. Captain Muneeba registered her fourth half-century of the tournament, remaining 72 not out with 11 fours.

In the second fixture, Challengers opted to bat first and were bowled out for 93 in 18 overs against Strikers.

Captain Diana Baig top-scored with 25, hitting two fours. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu returned figures of 3-17, while Rabia Rani, Tasmia Rubab and Zaib-un-Nisa took two wickets each.

Strikers chased down the target in 9.5

overs. Saira Jabeen top-scored with an 18-ball 36, including four fours and two sixes, while Sadaf Shamas made 34 off 21 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes. Syeda Masooma Zehra picked up two wickets for the losing side.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026