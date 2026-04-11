POA honours Rizwan Aftab Ahmed with highest shield

KARACHI: The Pakistan Olympic Association has presented its highest trophy shield to registered dietician Rizwan Aftab Ahmed, acknowledging years of behind-the-scenes support for the country’s athletes.

The ceremony, held in Lahore, recognised a pattern of quiet intervention that has become familiar to those who follow Pakistani sports closely. When athletes find themselves stranded after the podium moments fade, Rizwan has often been among the few private individuals stepping into the gap.

His support has covered medical care, nutritional guidance and training expenses — areas where institutional backing frequently falls short. The most visible example remains javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, whose gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics was preceded by private assistance for training and medical visits to England.

POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood acknowledged the contribution in clear terms.

“We are grateful to Rizwan Aftab Ahmed for his continued support to sports and sportsmen,” he said. “His contributions, particularly towards Olympian Arshad Nadeem and other elite athletes, reflect his commitment to Pakistan’s sporting future.”

Rizwan, who serves as Director of National Hospital DHA Lahore, was careful not to overstate his role. He described his involvement in Nadeem’s journey as modest, pointing instead to the athlete’s own discipline, the prayers of his parents, and the guidance of coach Salman Butt.

He also credited his cousin, Dr Ali Bajwa, for the medical care that helped Nadeem recover from injury before his Olympic campaign.

The connection to sport is not incidental. Rizwan’s grandfather, Iftikhar Ahmed Shah, represented Pakistan in swimming at the 1948 London Olympics. His maternal great-grandfather, Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan, served alongside Muhammad Ali Jinnah and later as president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

That lineage, Rizwan has noted previously, is less a point of pride than a reminder of what consistent support can yield.

The shield, he said, serves as motivation to continue. He confirmed that medical facilities at National Hospital would remain available to the POA and its athletes moving forward.

Later this month, Rizwan is also expected to help organise a triathlon event in Islamabad, broadening his engagement from individual athlete support to the development of sporting activity in the capital.

“I wish to see Pakistani athletes achieve great success at the Olympic Games,” he said. “It will always be my privilege to serve them and help the nation earn glory on the world stage.”

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026