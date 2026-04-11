Wins for Army, AJK and Sindh-2

ISLAMABAD: Army in a lop-sided group-stage match outclassed Sindh-1 8-0 in the U-18 National Hockey Championship here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Friday.

While dominating the proceedings throughout and not allowing their opp­o­nents any chance to settle, Army scored their goals through Muzammil Saeed, Bilal, Ammar Ali, Hanzala, Shoaib Sultan, Ehitisham, Zain and Hassan.

Earlier in the day’s opening match, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) defe­ated Islamabad 6-2.

AJK forward Said in a superb performance smas­hed four goals while Abdu­llah and Hassan scored one each. Basit scored a brace for Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Sindh-2 def­e­ated Balochistan 3-1. Abdul Basit, Ali Raza and Sahahzeb Shah contribu­ted goals for Sindh-2 while Mohammad Talha Mir scored for Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026