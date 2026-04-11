E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Two women killed in Kohat roof collapse

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KOHAT: Two women were killed and two girls suffered serious injuries after the roof of a house collapsed here on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Garhakhel village of the Shakardara area.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, the rescue teams reached the house soon after learning about the roof collapse and launched immediate relief operations.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Shakardara.

The deceased were identified as house owner Khalid’s wife, 50, and Faheemullah’s wife, 20.

The injured included Faheemullah’s16-month-old daughter, Momina Bibi, and another 12-year-old girl. Both were reported to be in critical condition.

The Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that timely response efforts ensured recovery of the victims from the debris and ensured their swift transfer to the hospital for treatment.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

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