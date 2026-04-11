QWP optimistic Iran-US talks will be productive

CHARSADDA: Quami Watan Party (QWP) provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has termed the US and Iran talks in Islamabad as welcome and positive step, hoping negotiations will prove productive.

Addressing a party gathering in Union Council Gundheri, Charsadda district, Sikandar Khan said that comprehensive and effective negotiations were indispensable for durable peace and stability in the region.

On the occasion, leading JUI-F workers Syed Ghaffar Bacha, Gul Siyar Bacha, Fazal Ghaffar Bacha and Jahanzeb Bacha along with other important personalities and families announced their decision to join the Qaumi Watan Party.

He said that the people of the region including Pakistan were directly affected by the US, Israel and Iran war, so it was important that people of the region should benefit from talks positive outcome.

Sikandar Sherpao said that international-level talks could succeed only when people were prioritised and their interests were placed at the forefront.

He added that the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict had directly affected people across the region including Pakistan; therefore, it was essential that any positive outcome of the talks delivered tangible benefits to the masses.

Criticising the PTI-led provincial government, he said that issues like rising inflation, unemployment, economic downturn and law and order had robbed the people of their happiness, while the rulers had maintained a criminal silence on these public issues.

He said that due to the current economic crisis, the people were yearning for two-time bread, while rising unemployment among the youth was causing despair and distrust.

He said that the deteriorating law and order situation had created immense fear and panic among the people, while the government had failed to provide protection to the people.

He demanded of the government to resolve public issues on priority basis and take urgent steps to provide relief to the people. He said that Qaumi Watan Party had always stood with the people and would continue to struggle for public rights in the future as well.

The gathering was also addressed by party leaders Javed Hussain Khan, Yahya Jan Mohmand, Asghar Khan advocate, Taj Muhammad Khan, Haji Ghani-ur-Rehman and others.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026