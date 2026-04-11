E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Molotov thrown at Sam Altman’s home

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SAN FRANCISCO: Police arrested a person for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s home and for making threats outside the artificial intelligence startup’s headquarters, the company said on Friday.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt. We deeply appreciate how quickly police responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe,” an OpenAI spokesperson said.

The company is assisting law enforcement agencies with their investigation, it added.

In a post on X, the San Francisco police department said an unknown male subject threw an incendiary device at a North Beach residence, and then went on to make threats about burning down a building, following which the suspect was immediately detained.

The department said its personnel developed probable cause to place the 20-year-old under arrest during the investigation.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

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