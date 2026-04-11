Elders resent ‘shifting’ of bulwark project from their village

CHITRAL: Elders of Boliyok village of Lower Chitral have accused the regional programme manager of the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH), Wali Mohammad, of nepotism by shifting the much-needed project to construct a bulwark to a village in Upper Chitral, leaving their area at high risk of river flood.

Addressing a news conference at the Chitral Press Club the other day, Bakhsh Ali, Mir Hussain, Sher Wazir, Hayat Khan, and others alleged that the AKAH official had deliberately diverted a critical infrastructure project to benefit his area in Upper Chitral.

The elders stated that following an awareness session in 2023, AKAH teams had conducted a geological survey in Boriyok, declaring the construction of a protection wall “essential.” The area is chronically vulnerable to floods, threatening both the residential areas and a powerhouse serving 300 households.

“We visited the AKAH office multiple times, and the official promised work on the embankment would commence shortly,” the elders said, and highlighted that a flood in 2025 had washed away two vehicles and diverted the Garam Chashma River towards the village.

According to the elders, they were informed in December 2025 that the construction of the bulwark had been approved. However, in early 2026, they discovered that the project had been transferred to Upper Chitral.

The elders said that the window for riverbank protection was closing, as water levels rose after May, and accused the AKAH regional programme manager of redirecting the resources to a project at a government school in Balach, where his wife served as the headmistress. The elders demanded an immediate inquiry into the matter.

When contacted, Wali Mohammad refuted the allegations and said that the feasibility study of the project was in progress. He also denied the allegation that he had diverted the project to a government girls’ school in the Balach area.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026