E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Kamala hints at running for president in 2028

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NEW YORK: Former vice president Kamala Harris, who was the Democratic Party’s nominee for the US presidency in 2024, said on Friday that she was considering running for president again in 2028.

Harris, making an appearance at a meeting of the National Action Network, a civil rights organisation founded by Reverend Al Sharpton, was asked directly by Sharpton if she was going to run again.

“I might, I might. I;m thinking about it, I’m thinking about it,” Harris said, as the crowd at a New York City event cheered in response.

Harris added that she would consider a run in the context of who, in 2028, could do the best job as president “for the American people.” Harris, who served as vice president under President Joe Biden, lost her 2024 presidential bid to President Donald Trump, who won both the popular vote and the Electoral College. Harris had previously served as a US senator and as attorney general of California, among other offices. Harris made an unsuccessful run to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in 2020.

A run in 2028 for Harris could face challenges among voters who have indicated in polling that they want to see new leaders for the Democratic Party following Harris’ loss to Trump. The convention drew several potential Democratic candidates, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

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