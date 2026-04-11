Awareness session held on women’s rights

BANNU: An awareness session was held here the other day about protection of women’s rights and immediate solutions to their challenges.

The event was organised by provincial anti-harassment ombudsperson Rubab Mehdi in collaboration with the district administration.

The participants included commissioner of Bannu Division retired Captain Khalid Mahmood, regional police officer Sajjad Khan, deputy commissioner of Bannu Mohammad Faheem and Lakki Marwat deputy commissioner Hameedullah Khattak. Also, police officers, representatives of government departments, female students from educational institutions, Bannu Press Club members and women from different walks of life were present.

The forum also discussed key and sensitive issues faced by women, with a focus on complexities surrounding inheritance rights, denial of property shares, workplace harassment, domestic violence and other forms of gender-based injustice.

The speakers emphasised that while laws and institutions existed to address those issues, a lack of awareness often prevented women from claiming their rights.

They highlighted the legal and administrative procedures through which women can seek redress.

The speakers guided women on how to approach relevant forums such as the ombudsperson’s office, family courts, police, FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing and the National Commission for Human Rights to register their complaints.

The open kutcheri was a key highlight of the event where people, especially women, highlighted human rights concerns, gender-based violence, family disputes, police-related matters, cybercrime cases and other administrative issues.

Authorities addressed several complaints and ordered immediate action on others.

Participants appreciated the initiative, calling it an effective platform for addressing women’s issues, restoring their confidence and facilitating easier access to government institutions.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026