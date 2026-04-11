E-Paper | July 17, 2026

3 bullet-riddled bodies found in Turbat

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GWADAR: Three bullet-riddled bodies weer found by police in the Turbat area of Kach district on Friday.

According to police, the locals informed the Turbat administration about the presence of the bodies in Kach Kour stream. After getting information, police reached the area and took the bodies into custody and shifted them to the Turbat teaching hospital.

Two of the bodies were later identified. One was identified as Muslim, a resident of Buleda, while the other as Muhammad Sadiq.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

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