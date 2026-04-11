Civil, military leadership lauded for US-Iran truce deal

PESHAWAR: The Executive Committee of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) unanimously adopted a resolution here on Friday, appreciating the role of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership in ensuring a ceasefire deal between the US and Iran, calling the ceasefire in the Middle East conflict a significant diplomatic breakthrough and economic opportunity.

Meeting of the Executive Committee headed by SCCI president Junaid Altaf was held at the Chambers House where secretary general of the chamber Muqtasid Ahsan tabled a resolution on the US-Iran truce and Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

Former FPCCI president and Businessman Forum leader Ghazafar Bilour, former presidents Haji Mohammad Asif, Zahidullah Shinwari, Malik Niaz Ahmad and Faiz Mohammad Faizi, former senior vice-president Shahid Hussain and leaders Naeemur Rehman, Saddar Gul, Ihsanullah, Ishtiaq Paracha, Aqeel Kiyani and Rashid Iqbal Siddiqui attended the meeting as observers.

Also in attendance were other SCCI leaders Mohammad Nadeem and leaders Fazal Moqeem Khan, Abdul Jalil Jan, Mujeebur Rehman, Aftab Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmad, Saifullah Khan, Sajjad Zaheer, Shamsur Rahim, Abbas Fuad Azeem, Haji Gul Zaman, Adnan Nasir and Abdul Nasir.

The meeting discussed routine matters of the chamber, the prolonged Pak-Afghan trade route closure, imposition of smart lockdown under governments energy conservation plan, the recent hike in petroleum prices and budget proposals for the next fiscal.

The participants urged the federal and provincial governments to announce a special incentive package in the upcoming budget for the revival of business and industry and trade in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The resolution said Pakistan’s effective role in the two weeks truce between Iran and the United States had elevated the country’s status on the global stage.

It added that Pakistan’s diplomatic and leadership efforts, especially the vital role of CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir in easing tensions between Iran and the US, as well as in advancing a ten-point agenda, was highly laudable.

Earlier, the participating businessmen said that the strategic acumen, diplomatic foresight and courageous leadership of CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir played an important role in preventing potential large-scale global conflict.

The SCCI president commended Pakistan’s successful foreign policy reflected in the US-Iran truce.

He added that Pakistan had not only played a key role in promoting peace but also strengthened its identity as a responsible and effective member of the international community.

Mr Altaf noted that the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir was being widely appreciated across the world, reflecting the succession of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He said the development not only underscored Pakistan’s growing role on the global stage but also opened up new economic opportunities, particularly in energy, trade and industrial growth, while raising hopes for long-term stability in the region.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026