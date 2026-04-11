Families of terrorism victims receive compensation cheques

BAJAUR: Provincial government on Friday distributed the long-pending compensation cheques to families of several victims martyred in terrorism-related incidents in Bajaur district.

A statement said that long-awaited compensation cheques for a number of civilians who died in multiple terrorism incidents several years ago were awarded to their families by the deputy commissioner, Shahid Ali Khan, at a ceremony held for this purpose in his office.

The statement issued from the deputy commissioner’s office though did not mention the exact number of victims whose families received the compensation cheques.

It, however, stated that all those civilians martyred in the terrorism related incidents several years ago, even before the merger of tribal districts with the province, were among those awarded the long-pending compensation cheques by the provincial government.

“The compensation cheques for the families of all terrorism victims — many of which had been pending since before the merger of tribal districts with the province in 2018 — were issued by the provincial government following significant efforts by the district administration,” the statement noted.

According to the statement, compensation cheques were also given to a number of people who were wounded in the terrorism-related incidents several years ago.

Addressing the ceremony, which was attended by families and close relatives of the victims along with several senior officials, Shahid Ali Khan said the provincial government and the district administration stood with the families of the martyrs and would continue to extend support to them.

Those who were martyred in terrorism-related incidents are the heroes of the war on terrorism and the provincial government and district administration will always support their families and loved ones,” the statement quoted Shahid Ali Khan as telling the audience.

The statement added that the families and relatives of the victims along with those wounded in the incidents on the occasion thanked the provincial government and district administration for giving the compensation cheques to them after prolonged delays.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026