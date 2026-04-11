Joint efforts stressed to prevent violence against women

PESHAWAR: Key stakeholders including representatives from the legislature, government departments, United Nations agencies and civil society organisations on Friday held a consultative meeting here to discuss the draft policy to prevent violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The consultation, organised by Aurat Foundation with the support from the EU and UN, focused on reviewing the draft policy and incorporating input from key stakeholders to strengthen strategies for preventing violence against women and girls in KP.

Speaking on the occasion, the resident director of Aurat Foundation, Shabina Ayaz, emphasised the need for joint efforts among government institutions, civil society and development partners to promote prevention-focused approaches.

The draft policy was presented by Saima Munir, who highlighted its key objectives and strategic priorities, stressing the importance of addressing root causes of violence through coordinated and preventive measures.

Participants took part in group discussions and proposed recommendations aimed at improving policy provisions, enhancing institutional coordination and promoting community-based prevention strategies.

The deputy country representative of UN Women, Fahmida Khan, appreciated the initiative and termed it an important step towards developing a comprehensive and effective prevention policy.

She underscored the need for sustained collaboration to address violence against women and girls.

Member Provincial Assembly Shazia Tehmas and the additional secretary Social Welfare Department, Umra Khan, also addressed the session, acknowledging the significance of prevention-focused policies and appreciating the inclusive consultation process.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026