Dilapidated condition of govt offices in Dir complex pose threat to staff, visitors

LOWER DIR: Dilapidated condition of a complex housing the offices of assistant commissioners and tehsildars at the district secretariat in Balambat has raised serious safety concerns, with leaking roofs and faulty wiring posing risks to both staff and visitors.

According to sources, the building, constructed decades ago, has deteriorated significantly over time. During rainfall, water seeps through the ceiling, threatening important official files and records. Office staff said the situation had worsened to the extent that routine work was being disrupted.

The complex reportedly receives over 300 visitors daily for various administrative matters. However, the unsafe condition of the structure has put their lives at risk as well. Faulty electrical wiring has further heightened the danger, raising fears of possible electrocution and a potential human tragedy.

Sources said the building was constructed in 1984 by the Communication and Works Department and later handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Department. Following the department’s dissolution in 2009, the structure was placed under the control of the deputy commissioner. Two years ago, offices of assistant commissioners were shifted from an older facility to the same deteriorating building.

Office staff has urged the district administration and relevant authorities to arrange an alternative facility on an urgent basis, warning that they would be unable to continue official duties under such perilous conditions. They also cautioned that any untoward incident would be the responsibility of the authorities concerned.

HOSPITAL OUTSOURCING: Differences over the proposed outsourcing of Samarbagh hospital deepened as Tehsil Health Committee chairman Dr Sarbiland Khan presented a stay order issued by a court during a meeting with Health Foundation Secretary Khizar Hayat.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of local stakeholders including Medical Stores Association president Usman Khan and Laboratory Association Samarbagh president Fazal Rabi.

During the discussion, Dr Sarbiland maintained that a stay order had already been obtained from a court against the outsourcing process and demanded its immediate suspension. However, Mr Hayat clarified that the decision to outsource the hospital had been approved at the government level and that its management would soon be handed over to a contractor.

Dr Sarbiland categorically rejected the move, stating that outsourcing would not be accepted under any circumstances. In response, the secretary said the stay order had been received and would be legally contested, adding that if the injunction remained in place, the matter would be settled in court.

Local elders also voiced their concerns during the meeting, which Mr Hayat said were noted. Sources said tension over the outsourcing issue persisted and could escalate further in the coming days, with a final decision expected from the court.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026