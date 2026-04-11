Suspect shot dead in ‘encounter’

KARACHI: A suspected robber was shot dead in an alleged encounter in Ibrahim Hyderi on Friday evening.

Police said that they signalled two men riding a motorbike to stop but they opened fire and tried to escape.

They said that the law enforcers chased the criminals and in an ensuing exchange of gunfire killed one of them. However, his accomplice managed to escape in wounded condition.

The deceased was identified as Rehman Shafiq.

The police claimed to have recovered snatched cell phone and cash from his possession.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026