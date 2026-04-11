E-Paper | July 17, 2026

KMC staff, pensioners protest over outstanding dues

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: A large number of employees and pensioners of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) staged a protest outside the KMC head office building on Friday, raising serious concerns over unpaid dues, pensions and absence of salary increases.

The demonstration, held under the banner of the Municipal Workers Trade Unions Alliance, coincided with a meeting of the KMC City Council, during which the protesters sought to have their demands presented through elected council members. However, the protesters were stopped from entering the premises, prompting them to stage a sit-in at the main gate of the head office.

In response, the administration locked the gate and placed barriers to prevent them from entering the premises. As a result, elected council members were asked to use an alternative entrance to attend the meeting.

The protesters and their leaders highlighted several long-standing issues, including the non-increase in employee salaries, non-payment of a 33 per cent increase in pensions for the years 2019, 2020, and 2025 and pending dues of employees retired since 2019.

They also raised concerns regarding the non-payment of pension funds, gratuity and commutation for 2,878 retired employees of Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs). Additionally, fire brigade staff complained about unpaid overtime for 36 months while pensioners above 72 years of age demanded restoration of their pensions along with pending arrears.

Leaders of various political parties visited the protest and held talks with the demonstrators, assuring them that their issues would be taken up during the council session.

Speaking on the occasion, the alliance president, Syed Zulfikar Shah, along with several union leaders, including Ashraf Awan, Habib ur Rehman Awan and others, criticised the authorities for delaying payments and ignoring employees’ rights.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

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