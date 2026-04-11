CTD arrests suspected hitman

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department has claimed to have arrested a suspected terrorist belonging to a banned militant outfit.

A CTD spokesperson said in a statement that the law enforcers, along with intelligence officials, conducted a raid on University Road and arrested suspect Muhammad Faraz Khan and recovered a 9mm pistol from him.

It said that the suspect “linked with banned Zainebiyoun Brigade (ZB) was involved in sectarian killings”.

During interrogation, the held suspect confessed to have killed Mufti Qasir Farooq in the Samanabad area in 2023, the statement said, adding that the pistol recovered from him was used in the targeted killing.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026