Hyderabad commissioner, DC meet with unpleasant surprises in visit to Liaquat University Hospital

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Fayyaz Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Zain Ul Abiden Memon and Assistant Commissioner City Noor Hussain on Thursday visited the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) amid its deepening financial and administrative crises.

They were utterly surprised to see that the health facility like LUH — one of the largest tertiary hospitals of Sindh — is working with 51pc staff shortage and close to two dozen dysfunctional MRI, CT Scan, digital X-rays and ultrasound machines.

The number of dysfunctional machinery and equipment was shared with the commissioner and DC by the hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Ershad Kazmi and other management officers.

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan, who is also chairman of the Hospital Management Board by virtue of his post under The Sindh Teaching Hospitals (Establishment of Management Boards) Act, 2020, was also present.

Sindh’s major health facility works with 51pc staff shortage; many essential machineries and equipment lying dysfunctional

MS Dr Kazmi had already briefed Commissioner Abbasi about the hospital’s issues and working before the visit.

The commissioner discussed with him an inquiry being conducted into the anomalies in the admissions in the Sindh Medical Faculty seats for technicians’ courses that are taught at the LUH annually. The MS apprised him of the background of the inquiry and the reason why he had formed the committee after finding no satisfactory reply from the AMS (Training), Dr Ponam Jatoi.

The commissioner told him to ensure that the inquiry was done on merit.

Commissioner Abbasi and DC Memon also held a detailed meeting with hospital’s management officials and went through the figures of dysfunctional machineries and shortage of resources.

After the visit, the commissioner told Dawn that three MRI, four CT Scan, six digital X-ray and 10 ultrasound machines are lying out of order at the hospital. An amount of Rs202m is required for their repair, he quoted the MS as telling him.

“It’s just surprising,” the commissioner remarked.

He said that the casualty ward has 45-50 beds whereas the flow of patients is around 150 a day.

Mr Abbasi said that according to the MS, one CT Scan machine would start working soon. The MS also stated that unavailability of adequate funds was a major problem, said Mr Abbasi.

“We told him that when there was a 51pc shortage of staff, this means their salary funds are being lapsed; so why can’t you get them re-appropriated for utilisation wherever required, depending on exigencies,” the commissioner said.

He also told the VC LUMHS vice chancellor that since the LUH doesn’t have a biomedical engineering wing, his institution should utilise its department to examine the machineries and such approval could be obtained from the Hospital Management Board, which the VC heads.

These biomedical engineers would then be able to look into the hardware- and software-related issues of these machines, Mr Abbasi said.

The commissioner said that he spoke to the health secretary during the course of the meeting as well. “Health Secretary Tahir Sangi was of the view that issues of emergency nature should be sent to him, and that if the MS has sent to him any correspondence, he will respond to it. The secretary also mentioned that since the ban on recruitment has been lifted, there is no need for permission to fill the vacancies in BS-1 to 4,” Mr Abbasi said.

DC Memon said that “even the lift of MS’s own administration block was not working. Same was the case with the medical ward’s elevator”. He said that as per the commissioner’s directive, he would prepare a reference for perusal of the health secretary highlighting the hospital’s problems.

According to him, around Rs4bn is earmarked under the head of ‘salaries’, and if 51pc shortage of BS-1 to 4 and BS-5 to 14 employees is there, then it indicates roughly Rs2bn lapse, which could easily be re-appropriated for utilisation.

He recalled that a similar assessment of the hospital’s working was done in Nov 2025.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026