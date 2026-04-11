College teachers’ issues to be resolved on priority, minister assures SPLA

KARACHI: A representative delegation of the Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) met Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah to discuss in detail the issues faced by college teachers and the points included in their Charter of Demands.

The meeting, held at the Karachi office, was attended by College Education Secretary Farrukh Shahzad Qureshi, Director General Colleges Zahid Hussain Rajpar, Dr Muhammad Qasim Rajpar and others.

SPLA was represented by its president Prof Munawar Abbas, Secretary General Prof Ghulam Mustafa Kaka and others.

During the meeting, the minister listened to their demands and said that teachers play a vital role in improving colleges in Sindh and that the government is taking serious steps to address their issues.

According to a press release, he assured that matters related to college teachers would be resolved on a priority basis and that improved coordination would ensure teachers’ active involvement in enhancing the education system.

Discussions also focused on promotion-related matters, particularly simplifying and making more effective the promotion process from Grade 17 and above.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring timely promotions and stated that he stands by his earlier speech in the Sindh Assembly regarding the promotion formula, adding that progress would be made in consultation with teachers.

Regarding the provision of facilities in colleges, the minister informed that work on schemes for the supply of furniture and laboratory equipment was already underway, and their details will soon be shared with the delegation.

He further said the government is taking serious measures to promote computer education in colleges, including making computer labs functional and upgrading them on modern lines, along with the provision of new machinery.

It was also decided in the meeting to allow the purchase of required books for the four-year BS program from the existing college-level budget, with instructions to issue a formal notification in this regard, enabling timely provision of facilities at the college level.

The education minister noted that colleges were often perceived merely as examination centres, and stressed the need to change this perception so that students come not just for certificates but for learning.

The issue of encroachments on college buildings was also discussed in detail. The minister made it clear that misuse of government property would not be tolerated and directed teachers to report and cooperate in addressing such matters.

Regarding attendance, emphasis was placed on ensuring a mandatory 75 per cent student attendance.

The minister highlighted plans to digitise student attendance to enhance academic activities in colleges.

The SPLA president appreciated the initiation of the five-tier formula, upon which the minister assured that further progress would be made at an appropriate time.

He also assured that a recommendation would be sent to the chief minister regarding the need to conduct Board I and Board II for promotions.

During the meeting, the minister informed that steps have been initiated for the preparation of textbooks, and that teachers’ consultation will be ensured prior to publication.

He also assured the upgradation of the intermediate Computer Science book and welcomed suggestions in this regard.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the SPLA delegation thanked the minister and both sides agreed to enhance mutual coordination.

Dr Qasim Rajpar was designated as the focal person for coordination between SPLA and the College Education Department.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026