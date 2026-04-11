Senior LUH officer removed on staff’s complaints

HYDERABAD: The Sindh health department has removed Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Dr Mujeeb Rehman Kalwar of the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) in the light of the findings of an inquiry into his misbehaviour with staff.

The committee was formed by the director general of health services, Sindh.

Dr Kalwar has now been posted in his home district, Sukkur.

According to a notification, he has been posted at the Pannu Aqil Taluka Hospital with the provincial health minister’s approval.

The inquiry committee was headed by DG Health Services Dr Waqar Memon with Dr Nazir Rind, the Director of the Provincial Health Development Centre (PHDC), Jamshoro, and Dr Niaz Hussain Babbar, the LHU AMS, being its other members. The Deputy Director General, Dr Saeed Jalbani, was also part of the inquiry committee.

The committee had visited various LUH wards and sections to ascertain facts regarding complaints against Dr Kalwar. It had heard the staff serving in different cadres and sections of the hospital. It also interviewed professors, specialists, medical officers, paramedics, nursing staff, ward servants and janitorial staff.

A source privy to the inquiry committee told Dawn on Friday that most of the complaints made by the aggrieved employees pertained to the overbearing attitude, arrogance and unprofessional conduct of Dr Kalwar, who is a dental surgeon. He could not have been posted on this position (AMS General) in the first instance, but was obliged by the past LUH management, and the health department also did not take notice of it.

Some complainants told the committee during the inquiry that they would not be disclosing their identity for fear of victimisation if Dr Kalwar was re-posted after some time. Some others informed the committee of his “unethical, unprofessional and inappropriate” conduct.

The inquiry committee is said to have recommended strict disciplinary action against Dr Kalwar in accordance with the Efficiency & Disciplinary (E&D) Rules; and his immediate transfer from the LUH to any hospital of his home district. The committee said that he should not be posted on any such administrative post and that his services should be utilised as a dental surgeon as per his qualification.

While the committee had been interviewing aggrieved staff a few days ago, Dawn had contacted Dr Kalwar to seek his comment but he regretted saying that how could he speak about the inquiry when he was not even provided any material concerning allegations or complaints against him.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026