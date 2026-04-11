Khairpur DHO transferred amid ‘mpox surge’

SUKKUR: The district health officer (DHO) of Khairpur has been transferred amid a surge in the suspected mpox cases and many deaths, ostensibly caused by the disease in the district.

While medical experts have been visiting Khairpur to assess the situation and reach a conclusion regarding claims of mpox outbreak, they are yet to determine that how many deaths are caused by the disease.

It is, however, believed that the disease had surfaced in Khairpur district a couple of weeks ago.

A notification issued on April 9, stated that with the approval of the provincial health minister, DHO Dr Barkat Ali Kanhar has been transferred and directed to report back to the health department.

It said that Dr Kaleemullah Shaikh has now been posted as the Khairpur DHO with immediate effect.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026