E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Shalimar Express derails again

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The Lahore-bound Shalimar Express derailed near Sheikhupura on Friday, leaving rail traffic suspended on Faisalabad-Lahore section for several hours.

According to official sources, one of the passenger coaches derailed but no injury or causality was reported.

“A relief train from Lahore placed the derailed coach back on track,” said an official.

On Wednesday, the same train, Shalimar Express, had derailed near Shahdadpur railway station in Sindh.

The number of derailments is increasing fast these days due to various issues, including unfit coaches, wagons and outlived track at certain sections of the Pakistan Railways network.

A PR official said lack of required financial resources was a major cause behind such untoward events, demanding the government to review and increase budget allocations under the public sector development programme (PSDP).

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi was not available for comments.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

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