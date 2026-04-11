E-Paper | July 17, 2026

School defying holiday order sealed in Attock

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TAXILA: The district education authorities have launched a strict crackdown against private educational institutions in Attock for defying government-mandated holidays announced to conserve fuel, sealing one school and imposing hefty fines on others for persistently failing to comply with directives.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, authorities cracked down on schools that ignored official closure orders by remaining open the previous Friday and Saturday.

Chief Executive Officer Education Dr Muhammad Azhar told newsmen on Friday that during a surprise inspection, the deputy district education officer (female) found Quaid-i-Azam Model School Dhoke Fatah operating in clear violation of government directives, with students attending classes.

Taking serious notice of the breach, the officials ordered the immediate sealing of the school and imposed a fine of Rs1 million. He said that a show-cause notice has also been issued to the administration, summoning them for a personal hearing.

While in a separate development, the deputy district education officer (male), Fateh Jang, inspected Quaid-i-Azam Model School Jabbi Kasran and Osama Model School Jabbi Kasran, both of which were also found open on Friday in violation of the official holiday schedule. Each institution has been fined Rs1 million.

Chief Executive Officer Education Dr Muhammad Azhar has made it clear that no leniency will be shown towards violations of government orders, warning that strict legal action will continue against all institutions found disregarding official directives in the future.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

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