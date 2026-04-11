Mentally challenged girl among two assaulted in Attock

TAXILA: Two persons, including a mentally retarded girl, were sexually assaulted in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Friday.

In the first incident, a mentally retarded girl was sexually assaulted in Awanabad area in Gondal town within Khurd police limits.

The police sources said that a man had assaulted the girl when she was alone at her house. Police, after a medical examination of the victim, which confirmed the assault, registered a case against the nominated accused and sent him behind bars.

Separately, a minor was sexually abused by his neighbour in the village of Tass in the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal. The victim’s father has reported to police that his 9-year-old son was flying a kite in the street when the suspect, who allegedly posed as giving him a kite, took him to his house, where he sexually molested him.

On coming back home, he revealed his ordeal to his father, who took him to the police station, and after a medical examination at the tehsil headquarters hospital, where the assault was confirmed, the police registered a case against the nominated accused and sent him behind bars.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026