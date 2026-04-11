Pakistan’s key role in bringing US, Iran to talks praised

Rawalpindi: Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh Jafaria Pakistan chief Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi said that the strong praise for Pakistan from global leadership for playing a key role in the US-Iran ceasefire is an acknowledgement that Pakistan’s wise role has saved the world from major destruction.

He added that all eyes are now focused on the Islamabad talks, and if they succeed, Pakistan’s image will be strengthened globally as a peace-loving, prudent country with strong military and defence capabilities.

He expressed these views while addressing the main Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid and Imambargah Ahl-i-Bait, where special prayers were offered for lasting peace and stability in the region and an end to the suffering of the Muslim world.

The Chief of TNFJ stressed that the government should pay special attention to resolving all issues in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution of Pakistan.

In line with the guidance of Quaid Millat Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mousavi, Muslim countries should, under the leadership of Pakistan as the only Islamic nuclear power, ensure the implementation of United Nations resolutions to resolve long-standing global issues, including Kashmir and Palestine, without which the dream of global peace cannot be realised.

Mr Muqaddasi further stated that the purpose of observing the Ashra Sadiq Aal-i-Mohammad organised by TNFJ is to highlight the invaluable, everlasting jurisprudential, academic, and scientific contributions and outstanding services of the sixth successor of the Prophet and the founder of Fiqh Jafaria, Hazrat Imam Jafar Sadiq, for all humanity, so that the new generation may benefit from them and reach great heights.

He appealed for special prayers during the ongoing programmes of Sadiq Aal-i-Mohammad, continuing until 25 Shawwal, for the establishment of lasting and sustainable peace in the region and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Catholic community of the Archdiocese of Rawalpindi-Islamabad has expressed deep appreciation for the Government of Pakistan’s leadership in promoting global peace and regional stability.

In a formal statement, Archbishop Dr Joseph Arshad, Archbishop-Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi and President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Pakistan, commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their continued commitment to diplomacy and constructive engagement at the international level.

The archbishop particularly acknowledged Pakistan’s significant role in facilitating dialogue between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He noted that the successful ceasefire and the Islamabad talks mark an important step toward reducing tensions and fostering mutual understanding between the two nations.

“These efforts reflect Pakistan’s sincere commitment to peace and its ability to bring parties together through dialogue,” the statement said. “Such leadership offers hope to a world increasingly affected by conflict and division.”

The statement further highlighted the message of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, who has recently spoken about the “irrationality of war” and emphasised the importance of dialogue, reconciliation, and peaceful coexistence.

The archbishop reaffirmed the Church’s solidarity with all efforts to protect human life and promote lasting peace.

The Catholic community also offered prayers for Pakistan’s continued strength and for its role as a force for peace in the international community.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026