Lebanon says death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 357 over past 48 hours

Lebanon’s health ministry says the death toll from Israeli strikes across the country over the past 48 hours has risen to 357, up from a previous count of 303, while it says 1,223 more people have been wounded, AFP reports.

“The toll is still not final, due to the ongoing removal of rubble and the presence of a large amount of human remains” requiring DNA testing, the ministry statement said after Israel’s massive strikes on Wednesday.

The ministry has also raised the overall toll in Lebanon since fighting erupted between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2 to 1,953 dead and 6,303 wounded.