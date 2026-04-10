Strikers rout Conquerors despite Anosha’s six-wicket show

LAHORE: A six-wicket haul by Conquerors’ Anosha Nasir — the second-best bowling figures in Pakistan women’s domestic T20 history — went in vain as Strikers comfortably defeated Conquerors by 56 runs in the National Women’s T20 Tournament at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground in Lahore on Thursday.

In the day’s second match, Stars downed Invincibles by 37 runs, their first loss of the tournament, at the Bagh-e-Jinnah.

After opting to bat, Strikers posted 147 for nine in their 20 overs. Aliya Riaz top-scored with 40 off 24 balls, hitting one four and one six. She was later named player-of-the-match.

For Conquerors, left-arm spinner Anosha in an exceptional performance claimed six wickets for 13 in four overs. Her six-wicket haul is the second-best in Pakistan women’s domestic T20 history behind Lasers’ Sadia Yousuf, who took six for 10 against Strikers at the 2012 Women’s Cricket Triangular T20 Tournament.

In reply, Conquerors batting crumbled as they were dismissed for a paltry 91 in 16.5 overs. Aleena Shah top-scored with a 38-ball 31 laced with two fours.

For Strikers, captain Nashra Sundhu, Rabia Rani and Zaib-un-Nisa claimed two wickets apiece.

Chasing 152, Invincibles could only post 114 all out in 17.1 overs. Iram Javed was the top-scorer for the side with 31 off 25 balls, which included five fours. For Stars, Ayesha Bilal grabbed three wickets while Ayesha Rehman took two.

Earlier, Stars had posted 151 for five in their 20 overs after opting to bat. Huraina Sajjad top-scored with 37 off 28, hitting five boundaries.

For Invincibles, Momina Riasat took two wickets. Ayesha Bilal and Ayesha Rehman were decla­red joint winners of player-of-the-match award.

Meanwhile, the PCB Women’s Wing decided to stage a third-place play-off in the ongoing five-team tournament in order to maximise playing opportunities for participants, after some fixtures were abandoned due to rain,

The play-off will be held at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on Saturday.

The two fixtures, originally scheduled for Saturday, will now take place on Friday. In the first match, Challengers face Strikers at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground while Conquerors take on Invincibles at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground.

The final will be played between the top two sides of the tournament on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026