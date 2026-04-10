KP teams take flying start at national U-18 hockey

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-2 team tau­ght Gilgit-Baltistan a 10-1 lesson in the opening match of the National U-18 Hockey Championship here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Qasim smashed three goals, Sudais made a brace while Muzammil, Owais, Haris, Waqas and Sameema scored one apiece for KP-2. GB’s goal was scored by Mustafeen.

In the day’s second match, KP-1 outclassed Punjab-1 4-0 as Uzair scored a brace while Abbas and Zain added one each.

Pakistan Customs recorded a 2-1 victory over Punjab-4 in the day’s third clash. Hasnain and Adil contributed one goal apiece for the winners while Abdullah Farooq scored for Punjab-4.

The 14-team event features participants from Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and departments.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026