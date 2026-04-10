Pakistan trio make semis at Zainab Memorial Tennis

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan trio of Mikaeel Ali Baig, Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha won their respective matches to qualify for the boys singles semi-finals of the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Juniors Tennis Championship (Leg-1) here at the PTF Complex on Thursday.

In the quarter-finals, Miakeel outclassed compatriot Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-1, 6-1; Hamza routed Ho Wan Yeung of Hong Kong 6-0, 6-4 and Abubakar overpowered compatriot Amir Mazari 6-3, 6-2.

Sri Lanka’s Ganuka Fernando outplayed bt Ahtesham Humayun of Pakistan 6-1, 6-3 in the last quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Mikaeel and Ahtesham Humayun, and Hamza and Abubakar reached the boys doubles decider.

In the girls doubles semi-final, Pakis­tan’s Soha Ali and Phitchayaphak Srimuk of Thailand beat the Japanese duo of Rino Shiden and Eyu Yoshida 3-6, 6-3(10-7);

Results:

Boys singles (quarter-finals): Miakeel Ali Baig (Pakistan) bt Zohaib Afzal Malik (Pakistan) 6-1, 6-1; Hamza Roman (Pakis­tan) bt Ho Wan Yeung (Hong Kong) 6-0, 6-4; Abubakar Talha (Pakistan) bt Amir Mazari (Pakistan) 6-3, 6-2; Ganuka Fernando (Sri Lanka) bt Ahtesham Humayun (Pakistan) 6-1, 6-3

Boys doubles (semi-finals): Hamza Roman/Abubakar Talha (Pakistan) bt Ganuka Fernando (Sri Lanka)/Jayden Park (Hong Kong) 6-1, 6-4; Ahtesham Hum­a­yun/ Mikaeel Ali Baig (Pakistan) bt Zoh­a­ib Afzal Malik/Hassan Usmani (Pakistan) 6-4, 6-1

Girls doubles (semi-finals): Soha Ali (Pa­k­i­stan)/Phitchayaphak Srimuk (Thail­and) bt Rino Shiden (Japan)/Eyu Yoshida (Japan) 3-6, 6-3(10-7); Zihan Feng (China)/Yelizaveta Slepchenko (Kazakhstan) bt Yeanna Chowary (Bangladesh)/Yiija Wang (China) 7-5, 6-2.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026