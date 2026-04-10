E-Paper | July 16, 2026

England set for friendlies in Florida heat

AFP Published
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LONDON: England’s final two World Cup warm-up friendlies will likely take place in sweltering Florida heat after the Three Lions’ schedule was finalised on Thursday.

Thomas Tuchel’s men will take on New Zealand on June 6 in Tampa Bay before facing Costa Rica four days later in Orlando.

Tuchel’s squad will then head to Kansas City, where they will be based at the Soccer Swope Village for the duration of the tournament.

The Missouri city was the English Football Association’s preferred location, despite two of their group games and several potential knockout matches being on the east coast of the US.

England then face Ghana in Boston and Panama in New Jersey.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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