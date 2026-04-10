E-Paper | July 16, 2026

CM forms body to implement Gul Plaza commission findings

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday reviewed the report of the Gul Plaza Judicial Commission and constituted a cabinet committee to ensure implementation of its recommendations.

However, no decision has been made on whether to make the report of the one-man commission headed by Justice Aga Faisal of the Sindh High Court public or not.

The sealed report of the judicial commission was presented before a meeting chaired by the CM. The meeting was told that the “inquiry report identified multiple stakeholders as responsible” for the Jan 17 devastating fire in Gul Plaza Shopping Mall that claimed lives of 73 people.

According to a press release issued by the CM House, the inquiry found that “the building lacked a functional firefighting system, proper alarm and communication mechanisms and safe evacuation arrangements”.

The judicial commission also concluded that “there was a delay in informing the fire brigade, and the emergency response was significantly slower than the standard response time”.

The meeting was informed that the judicial commission conducted site visits and held hearings between February 16 and March 25 and submitted its report to the Sindh government on April 7.

The CM constituted a high-level implementation committee to ensure implementation of the inquiry report. Home Minister Zia Lanjar will be the convener of the committee with Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, Industries Minister Ikramullah Dharejo and Additional Chief Secretary (home) as its members.

Besides Mr Lanjar and Mr Nasir Shah, the meeting was attended by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Sindh police chief Javed Odho, Commissioner Hasan Naqvi, law and home secretaries and others.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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