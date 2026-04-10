E-Paper | July 16, 2026

PTI leaders secure bail in rioting case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Alamgir Khan and others in a case pertaining to alleged rioting during a rally at Banaras Chowk on Aug 24, 2025.

Four PTI leaders — Alamgir Khan, Meeraj, Khalid Mehmood and Daawa Khan — had filed post-arrest bail applications before the court after being sent to jail on judicial remand in an old case registered at the Peerabad police station.

After hearing the prosecution and defence counsel Shujaat Ali Khan, the court granted bail to the applicants against surety bonds of Rs30,000 each, along with personal bonds.

During the hearing, the defence counsel argued that the applicants were implicated in the case after a delay of eight months and that their names were not mentioned in the challan.

He further submitted that the court had already granted bail to other suspects and, on the principle of consistency, the present applicants were also entitled to the same relief.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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