Suspect shot dead in Shadman ‘encounter’

KARACHI: A suspected robber was gunned down in an encounter in Shadman Town on Thursday, police said.

Central SSP Dr Mohammed Imran Khan said an exchange of firing took place in the area in which a suspect, identified as Mohammed Rizwan, was killed. He was wanted in dozens of cases and was arrested several times, added the senior officer.

CCTV footage was also obtained in which the killed suspect was seen snatching a motorcycle on gunpoint. The police said that one pistol, cell phone, valet and motorcycle were recovered.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026