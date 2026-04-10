Burnt body of teenager found on city outskirts

KARACHI: A torched body of a teenager was recovered from the outskirts of the city on Thursday, police and rescue services officials said.

They added that the charred body was found in an empty plot near Sohrab Rind Goth. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The Crime Scene Unit was called to collect evidence.

The corpse was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that the victim was aged around 16 years.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026