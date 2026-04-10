Lawyers, opposition parties continue protests against fuel price hike

HYDERABAD/SUK­KUR: Protests in different parts of Sindh over the recent unprecedented hike in fuel prices continued on Thursday involving various political parties.

In Hyderabad, lawyers started their sit-in at by-pass near Wadhu Wah in the evening upon expiry of their 72-hours deadline given to the federal government for a downward revision of fuel prices.

The sit-in drive has been launched under the aegis of the All Sindh Lawyers Action Committee.

Activists of the Sindh United Party (SUP) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) joined in the protest.

The protesters gathered at Nasim Nagar Chowk and then headed for the bypass to hold the sit-in.

They kept raising slogans for a drastic cut in the fuel prices.

The action committee Secretary, Israr Hussain Chang, along with Sindh Bar Council member Advocate K.B. Laghari, Insaf Lawyers Forum’s Sindh President Faisal Mughal and SUP leader Roshan Buriro led the protesters.

The protest caused traffic jam along the bypass that connects Hyderabad and lower Sindh region with M9 Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway.

Advocate Laghari said that the sit-in would end only when government announced withdrawal of the increase in fuel prices.

Police have been deployed at the venue of the protest to maintain law and order.

In Jacobabad, leaders and activists of the Pakistan Peoples Party-Shaheed Bhutto staged a protest against the record hike in petroleum prices and the resultant rise in the rates of essential food items.

The rally was taken out from the party’s district office to the local press club, where they held a sit-in.

Addressing the participants, PPP-SB leaders, Nadeem Qureshi and Noor Mohammad said that Pakistan and other countries in the region had not seen as a Middle East-like crisis situation that could justify such a drastic increase in fuel prices.

They lamented that the government had snatched people’s right to live by making even two square meal unaffordable. They demanded an immediate reduction in fuel and food prices.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026