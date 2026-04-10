E-Paper | July 16, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Mac’ given warning

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TOKYO: General Douglas MacArthur was today [April 9] given a “stern but tactful” instruction from President Truman to abstain from further political pronouncements on Korea, usually reliable sources said… . The instruction was passed on to him today by Mr Frank Pace, American Secretary of the Army, who arrived in Tokyo … . While President Truman was understood not to have threatened General MacArthur with recall, he is reported to have warned the General that the latter’s position had become precarious as a result of his recent statements on Communist China and Korea.

As a result, the President in the message delivered orally by Mr Pace told General MacArthur that presidential support of him cannot be maintained if he continues to be an international storm centre at the present critical juncture in the world situation.

Mr Pace was considered by informed observers to be well suited to the role as presidential courier to the five star General. As Secretary of the Army he possesses sub-cabinet rank and is not considered in a sufficiently pivotal position to enter into top-level political discussions with General MArthur in his own right.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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