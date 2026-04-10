E-Paper | July 16, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Sardari system

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EDITORIAL: The final abolition of the Sardari system, one of the remnants of the feudal order, is a momentous decision for the country, and for Baluchistan. … In course of time it will enable the biggest province of Pakistan to play a more significant role in the economic, cultural and political life of the country. The elimination of this institution, which gave … legal sanction to social parasitism … was long overdue. … The interests of tribal chiefs were in no way compatible with ... democracy. … The educated mind is the first threat to feudal systems, and ... quite a few Sardars in Baluchistan were opposed to the advancement of education. … The reform will create conditions which are conducive to a transformation of the social, economic and political life. …

But there will be something still missing — local leadership in many matters, which the Sardar provided, though imperfectly and not unselfishly. … A system of elective organs of authority at the grassroots level, coupled with the promotion of co-cooperative … farming, cattle-raising and wholesale trading, is capable of ensuring a smooth transition from a moribund system to a progressive one.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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