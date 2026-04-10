Conflict may bring back Karachi glory

THE ongoing conflict in Iran has created unprecedented disruptions in the Middle East, with airspace closures, drone attacks and security concerns affecting major Gulf hubs. Several international airlines had to either suspend or reduce flights to traditional transit airports. As a result, international flight routes had to be altered, and new transit points were being sought. The situation, though unfortunate for global aviation, presents a rare opportunity for Pakistan, particularly Karachi, to position itself as an alternative regional transit and technical-stop hub.

Amid these disruptions, Karachi’s Jinnah International has already been witnessing increased aviation activity. Several international flights have been diverted or have landed for refuelling or for technical reasons, temporarily turning Karachi into a regional diversion hub reminiscent of the situation during the 1990 Gulf crisis. At the same time, global airlines are increasingly using corridors through Pakistani airspace to avoid conflict zones, making these routes among the busiest in the region.

This shift has significant financial implications for Pakistan. Each aircraft that lands for refuelling, technical checks or crew changes generates revenue through landing charges, parking fees, navigation charges and fuel sales. For a wide-body aircraft, these charges can amount to tens of thousands of dollars per stop.

If Karachi becomes a regular technical stop or transit hub for long-haul flights, the cumulative revenue could reach hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Additionally, increased aviation activity would boost business for ground handling companies, catering services, fuel suppliers, cargo handlers and airport retail operations.

However, for Pakistan to capitalise on this opportunity, several technical and administrative issues must be addressed urgently. Airport infrastructure must be upgraded to handle higher volumes of international traffic. Karachi’s runway, taxiways and parking bays are capable of handling wide-body aircraft, but apron capacity and passenger processing facilities require modernisation.

Operational efficiency has to improve as well. Airlines value quick turnaround times, efficient air traffic control co-ordination and minimal bureaucratic delays. The relevant authorities should streamline all procedures. A dedicated fast-track facility for transit flights could strengthen Karachi’s competitiveness.

Security and reliability are equally important. International carriers must be assured that airport operations, safety standards and air traffic management meet global benchmarks. Strengthening the capabilities of Karachi’s air traffic control systems and maintaining seamless co- ordination will be essential.

The government should adopt a proactive strategy of aviation diplomacy, like, say, engaging directly with major airlines and offering temporary incentives, such as reduced landing fee, discounted fuel or promotional transit packages.

History shows that geopolitical crises often reshape global aviation routes. The Middle East conflict is not expected to end anytime soon even if the actual war is over. If Pakistan acts swiftly, Karachi, cashing in on its geographical location, can transform the current disruption into a strategic opportunity.

Pakistan must have agreements with major airlines to include Karachi as alternative aerodrome in their plans. With targeted investment, efficient management and supportive policies, the metropolis could emerge as a viable alternative transit hub in South Asia, capturing a revenue stream that would otherwise flow elsewhere.

Naseem Khan

Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026