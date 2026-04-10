E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Nawabshah airport

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THE airport in Nawabshah city has been non-operational for the last about four years after intense rain caused damage to the infrastructure. Prior to its closure, Nawabshah served as the most suitable alternative airport for Karachi, located at a convenient distance of roughly 105 nautical miles.

It was fully equipped to handle wide-body aircraft, with adequate runway strength, availability of aviation fuel, and appropriate rescue and firefighting facilities. Its operational readiness provided airlines with a safe, practical and econo-mically viable alternative option in case of any emergency. Since its closure, flights destined for Karachi and operating with wide-body aircraft are required to carry an additional 8-10 tonnes of fuel to meet alternative requirements for either Lahore, Islamabad or Muscat. This results in a substantial payload penalty, reducing the number of passengers or cargo that can be carried.

The financial implications for airlines are significant, particularly in an environ-ment where fuel costs already constitute a major portion of operating expenses. Moreover, unnecessary extra fuel burn also increases emissions, which runs counter to global efforts towards environmental responsibility.

Given its strategic importance and existing infrastructure, the rehabilitation of Nawabshah’s aerodrome drainage system and its restoration should be treated as a priority. Re-commissioning this vital alternative would enhance operational efficiency, reduce economic losses, and strengthen aviation safety in the region.

Kausar Jafri
Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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